POSCO chief denies political pressure behind resignation offer

The outgoing chairman of South Korean steelmaker POSCO on Thursday denied allegations that political pressure was behind his decision to resign.



Kwon Oh-joon told reporters that "there was no such thing" when asked whether he had been under pressure to quit.



The comments came a day after Kwon said he wanted to lay the groundwork for growth at POSCO for the next 50 years.



The world's fifth-biggest steelmaker by output recently marked the 50th anniversary of its foundation.







Kwon Oh-joon (Yonhap)

For the whole of 2017, net profit soared to 2.974 trillion won ($2.78 billion) from 1.048 trillion won a year earlier. Operating profit jumped 63 percent on-year to 4.622 trillion won last year from 2.844 trillion won a year ago.POSCO was a state-run company before being privatized in 2000.Currently, the South Korean government has no stake in POSCO, though POSCO's chairman has been replaced whenever a new administration has taken office.In 2014, then-POSCO chairman Chung Joon-yang was replaced by Kwon Oh-joon about 16 months before Chung's term was set to expire.Chung's predecessor, Lee Ku-taek, resigned in 2009, one year after the inauguration of President Lee Myung-bak. (Yonhap)