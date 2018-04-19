Go to Mobile Version

POSCO chief denies political pressure behind resignation offer

By Yonhap
  • Published : Apr 19, 2018 - 12:08
  • Updated : Apr 19, 2018 - 12:11

The outgoing chairman of South Korean steelmaker POSCO on Thursday denied allegations that political pressure was behind his decision to resign.

Kwon Oh-joon told reporters that "there was no such thing" when asked whether he had been under pressure to quit.

The comments came a day after Kwon said he wanted to lay the groundwork for growth at POSCO for the next 50 years.

The world's fifth-biggest steelmaker by output recently marked the 50th anniversary of its foundation.


Kwon Oh-joon (Yonhap)

For the whole of 2017, net profit soared to 2.974 trillion won ($2.78 billion) from 1.048 trillion won a year earlier. Operating profit jumped 63 percent on-year to 4.622 trillion won last year from 2.844 trillion won a year ago.

POSCO was a state-run company before being privatized in 2000.

Currently, the South Korean government has no stake in POSCO, though POSCO's chairman has been replaced whenever a new administration has taken office.

In 2014, then-POSCO chairman Chung Joon-yang was replaced by Kwon Oh-joon about 16 months before Chung's term was set to expire.

Chung's predecessor, Lee Ku-taek, resigned in 2009, one year after the inauguration of President Lee Myung-bak. (Yonhap)

