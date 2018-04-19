Yoon Mi-rae to return with new single Friday

ENTERTAINMENT

A promotion image for Yoon Mi-rae‘s upcoming single “Kawi Bawi Bo” (Feel Ghood Music)

Singer and rapper Yoon Mi-rae is set to release her new single “Kawi Bawi Bo” on Friday, according to her agency Feel Ghood Music Thursday.“Kawi Bawi Bo” will be a part of the artist’s upcoming album titled “Gemini2,” a long-anticipated follow-up of her previous album “Gemini” that came out in 2002. The song will talk about the power of strong-willed women, the agency said.Born in Texas to a Korean mother and an African-American father, Yoon debuted solo in 2001 under the moniker T, which she shortened from her English name Natasha Shanta Reid. Having released hits like “As Time Goes By,” “Memories,” “To My Love” and “Touch Love,” she is often referred to as one of the best female rappers in Korea.Yoon tied the knot with rapper Tiger JK in June 2007 and is currently a member of MFBTY, a Korean hip hop trio under her agency which also consists of her husband and rapper Bizzy. The group debuted in 2013 with the single “Sweet Dream.”