BTS' new album tops Amazon's pre-order list

ENTERTAINMENT

K-pop boy band BTS topped Amazon's album pre-order list, its agency said Thursday.



Big Hit Entertainment said "Love Yourself: Tear," the K-pop sensation's upcoming full-length album, shot to No. 1 on Amazon's CDs & Vinyl Best Sellers list in the US, a day after the pre-order became available on Tuesday local time.



In September, "Love Yourself: Her," the first in the band's "Love Yourself" series, stayed on top of the list for six consecutive days. The album has so far sold over 1.49 million copies.



The new album will be released on May 18. (Yonhap)



