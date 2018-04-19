Korea to complete vaccination of pigs against FMD this week

NATIONAL

South Korea will complete the vaccination of local pig farms this week to prevent the further spread of foot-and-mouth disease, the government said Thursday.



The Ministry of Agriculture, Food and Rural Affairs has been inoculating pigs across the nation with A-type FMD vaccines, with the inoculations set to be completed by Saturday.



The ministry has stepped up quarantine efforts against the animal disease following this year's first outbreak at a hog farm in Gimpo, west of Seoul, on March 2. Since then, over 10,000 pigs have been culled across the nation.





It was the first confirmed case in the country of the rare A-type FMD, prompting the quarantine authority to import vaccines specially designed to combat the virus.FMD is an acute infectious viral disease of livestock that causes fever followed by the development of vesicles chiefly in the mouth and on the feet. It is one of the most infectious diseases for livestock and can spread rapidly if uncontrolled.It affects cloven-hoofed animals, including cattle, buffalo, camels, sheep, goats, deer and pigs, and is prevalent in springtime. (Yonhap)