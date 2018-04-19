[Newsmaker] Moon's confidant cancels election bid announcement amid scandal

NATIONAL

A ruling party lawmaker close to President Moon Jae-in abruptly canceled a plan to declare his intention to run in the June local elections on Thursday, amid speculation about his alleged link to an online opinion rigging scandal.



Rep. Kim Kyoung-soo of the Democratic Party had planned to hold a press conference to officially join the race for the South Gyeongsang Province governor post, but his office called it off without explanation.



Kim has admitted that the key suspect in the scandal, who goes by the alias Druking, has contacted him since 2016 and asked for job favors. But Kim denies any involvement in the scandal.







Reporters wait outside Rep. Kim Kyoung-soo`s office (Yonhap)

Druking and two others have been indicted for allegedly using a computer program in January to jack up the number of "likes" or "feel the same way" clicks for two comments critical of the liberal government on a news article carried by the online portal Naver.They reportedly told police that they wanted to make it look like conservatives manipulated the comments, as they tried to test the program, known to be often misused to rig rankings for most-searched commercial products.The main opposition Liberty Korea Party has submitted a bill to enact an independent counsel probe into the case.Moon's foes and rivals have raised suspicion that Druking might have rigged online opinion even in the lead-up to last year's presidential election. The ruling party has dismissed the allegations as a "lowbrow" political offensive ahead of the local elections. (Yonhap)