Uzbek president hopes for success in inter-Korean summit, peace on peninsula

NATIONAL

(Courtesy of the foreign ministry)

Uzbek President Shavkat Mirziyoev has expressed hope that the upcoming inter-Korean summit will pave the way for lasting peace on the Korean Peninsula, the foreign ministry here said Thursday.The Uzbek president made the remark during his meeting with South Korean Foreign Minister Kang Kyung-wha in Tashkent on Wednesday (local time). Kang was on a three-day trip to Central Asia that included her earlier visit to Kazakhstan."President Mirziyoev said that he was deeply impressed by the South Korean government's active and sincere approach toward North Korea on the occasion of the PyeongChang Winter Olympics that has led to a thawing of the long-frozen relations between the two Koreas," the ministry said."He sincerely expressed hope that the inter-Korean summit slated for April 27 will be a success that would lay the broad groundwork for peace to take deep root on the Korean Peninsula," it added.He also emphasized the importance of continued cooperation between Uzbekistan and South Korea in various areas so as to build "future-oriented" and "mutually beneficial" ties going forward, according to the ministry.Kang asked for the Uzbek government's steadfast support and help for South Korea's efforts to bring peace and prosperity to the peninsula, according to the ministry.Kang also met with Uzbek Foreign Minister Abdulaziz Kamilov and discussed a wide range of issues of mutual concern.Kang, in particular, promised that South Korea will provide active support for Uzbekistan's pursuit to join the World Trade Organization. She also asked for Tashkent's support on the global stage to help South Koreans get elected to posts at major international organizations, which Kamilov promised to do, the ministry said.(Yonhap)