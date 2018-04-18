S. Korea open U-19 football tournament with win vs. Morocco

SPORTS

South Korean under-19 national football team players celebrate after scoring a goal in their match against Morocco at the 2018 Suwon JS Cup at Suwon World Cup Stadium in Suwon, Gyeonggi Province, on April 18, 2018. (Yonhap)

South Korea's under-19 national football team opened an international tournament at home with a 1-0 win over Morocco on Wednesday.South Korea beat 10-man Morocco in their opening match at the 2018 Suwon JS Cup at Suwon World Cup Stadium in Suwon, Gyeonggi Province, thanks to a goal by Kim Hyun-woo.The JS Cup is an international men's under-19 football tournament that features four nations. This year's competition pits South Korea against Morocco, Mexico and Vietnam.This invitational tournament is organized by the JS Foundation, for which former Manchester United midfielder Park Ji-sung serves as president. Park is currently also head of the youth football strategy department at the Korea Football Association.South Korean defender Hwang Tae-hyeon missed a penalty kick in the 26th minute, but moments later in the 27th, Kim fired a right-footed strike following a corner kick and gave the hosts a 1-0 lead.South Korea, led by head coach Jeong Jeong-yong, almost allowed an equalizer in the 66th minute, when Morocco created a one-on-one chance in the box, but goalkeeper Min Seong-jun stepped up to make a save. Morocco later went down to 10 players after Tahif Adil was sent off in the 86th.South Korea will next face Mexico on Friday. Mexico beat Vietnam 4-0 in their opening match in Suwon. (Yonhap)