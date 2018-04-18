Court upholds jail term for Daegu pharmacy thief

The court upheld the conviction on the 55-year-old man and reaffirmed his sentence of 3 1/2 years in prison.
|(The Korea Herald)
The defendant is accused of stealing 1 million won ($940) by breaking and entering a pharmacy in Daegu on Oct. 14, 2017. Local police said the man reportedly committed the same offence just eight days after being released from prison.
The man was charged with theft from nine pharmacies in the area within 20 days, stealing approximately 7 million won ($6,600).
Police said the man had only used a screwdriver and flashlight during the thefts.
By Catherine Chung (cec82@heraldcorp.com)