NATIONAL

(Yonhap)

Police are investigating the deaths of a couple after the two fell from their 17th floor apartment.Muan Police Station said Wednesday that the couple died in two separate falls from a studio apartment on the 17th floor in Samhyang-eup, Muan-gun, South Jeolla Province, at around 10:40 a.m. Tuesday.Police suspect the woman to have fallen first, followed by her boyfriend.Police are seeking a more detailed report after finding out the couple had been fighting when the woman came to take back her belongings.By Ahn Sang-yool ( koolsangon@heraldcorp.com