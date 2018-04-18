BTS nominated for Billboard Music Awards for second straight year

ENTERTAINMENT

South Korean boy band BTS has been nominated for a Billboard Music Award for the second consecutive year, the organizer announced on its website on Tuesday (local time).



BTS will compete for "Top Social Media Artist" at the Billboard Music Awards 2018 against big-name pop stars, such as Justin Bieber, Ariana Grande, Demi Lovato and Shawn Mendes.



The Korean act won the award in 2017 and snatched the top spot 70 times on the Billboard "Social 50" chart of the most influential and active artists on the world's leading social media sites.





(Big Hit Entertainment-Yonhap)

This year's awards show will take place in Las Vegas on May 20. (Yonhap)