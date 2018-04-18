Koreas to hold second working-level talks on upcoming summit

NATIONAL

Officials from South Korea and North Korea were set to hold a second round of talks Wednesday to discuss details of a summit to be held between their leaders next week.



The working-level talks were set to take place at the joint security area of Panmunjom inside the demilitarized zone, also the venue for the summit between South Korean President Moon Jae-in and North Korean leader Kim Jong-un slated for next Friday.



Wednesday's meeting seeks to discuss protocols and security measures for the leaders, in addition to the means and scope of media coverage of the historic event, officials from the presidential office Cheong Wa Dae said.



Cheong Wa Dae chief of staff Im Jong-seok said Seoul was seeking to allow live broadcast of the inter-Korean summit.



The upcoming summit will be the third of its kind held between the divided Koreas. However, it will mark the first time for a North Korean leader to set foot on South Korean soil as it is scheduled to be held on the South Korean side of the heavily-fortified DMZ.







Cheong Wa Dae chief of staff Im Jong-seok (Yonhap)

Im said the working-level talks will likely be followed by high-level dialogue, possibly before the end of the week, to further discuss and decide on the outcome of working-level talks.The two countries have already set main topics of the upcoming summit, which include denuclearization of the North and the establishment of peace on the Korean Peninsula.The Moon-Kim meeting is set to be followed by a summit between US President Donald Trump and Kim, which would be the first-ever US-North Korea summit.Trump has said his meeting with the North Korean leader will likely take place in late May or early June. (Yonhap)