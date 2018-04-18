Trump-Kim meeting should focus on denuclearization: Lippert

NATIONAL

WASHINGTON -- US President Donald Trump should focus on ways to denuclearize North Korea when he meets with Kim Jong-un, before addressing other issues, such as human rights, a former US ambassador to South Korea said Tuesday.



"If it were me, I would be on the denuclearization track," Mark Lippert, Washington's top envoy to Seoul from 2014-2017, said at the US Institute of Peace. "It's the most, I think, dangerous. It's the most imminent in terms of just how big the (nuclear) program is."



Trump and Kim are expected to meet by early June after the regime raised tensions last year with its sixth nuclear weapons test and multiple tests of missiles capable of striking the mainland US.



Lippert acknowledged that the question of North Korea's human rights abuses and missile technology should also be addressed.



"But I would probably put denuclearization at the top of the pile. I'd focus directly on that," he said. "That's where the international community's sanctions effort's concern is. Making progress on that is critical."







US President Donald Trump, left, and North Korean leader Kim Jong-un (Reuters)

To ensure the summit produces the best possible outcome, the former ambassador called for closer coordination with allies."Make sure at its core you and the South Koreans are aligned and then reach out to the Japanese," he said. "And then figure out your China plan. And then (don't) forget about the Russians. Getting that is incredibly important in the short term."Such alignment will help ensure any agreement with the North Koreans does not collapse, as did past denuclearization-for-aid deals, according to Lippert."It's one thing to negotiate with the North Koreans, but their history especially over the last 25 years has so clearly shown their proclivity to cheat," he added. "Negotiation, renegotiation, implementation and adherence, verification are critically important questions as well." (Yonhap)