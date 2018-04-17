Bayer, KOTRA choose 3 Korean digital health startups for acceleration program

The three finalists include Is It Fresh, which has developed a disposable Internet of a Things sensor designed to be discarded after one-time use, Nuri Bio, an analysis reagent developer for early cancer diagnosis, and Deep Medi, which has built a blood pressure measuring solution that works by using the cameras built into ordinary smartphones.
|Grants4Apps Korea (Bayer Korea)
The three teams will receive customized mentorship and consulting from employees of Bayer Korea and KOTRA as well as external industry experts. They will also be granted a working space at the Bayer Korea office for three months from April to July.
After the acceleration period, Bayer Korea plans to host a demo day here in which the selected three startups can present their products and hold networking sessions with investors and industry officials.
This is the second edition of Grants4Apps Korea, the Korean version of Bayer’s global open innovation program Grants4Apps Accelerator which discovers, funds and supports selected digital health technology startups worldwide.
By Sohn Ji-young (jys@heraldcorp.com)