Samsung Electronics Service hires 8,000 workers from subcontractors

BUSINESS

Samsung Electronics Service, a warranty service arm of Samsung Electronics Co., said Tuesday it will hire 8,000 workers from its subcontractors as regular employees.



The South Korean tech giant said it agreed with Korean Metal Workers' Union to directly hire the workers from around 90 subcontractors.



Industry watchers said the decision apparently came as prosecutors are currently carrying out investigations on allegations that South Korea's leading company sought to systematically nullify the labor union of Samsung Electronics Service.





Logo of Samsung Electronics Service on a worker`s uniform (Yonhap)

"We will guarantee the legal activity of the labor union, and we will also take steps to seek development of the company by settling disputes with workers," Samsung Electronics Service said. It said the decision is expected to improve the overall working environment of it workers. (Yonhap)