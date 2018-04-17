Korean professor elected as CESCR member for 3rd straight term

NATIONAL

A South Korean professor has been elected as a member of a UN committee dealing with social and human rights issues for the third consecutive term, the Foreign Ministry said Tuesday.Shin Hei-soo, a professor of Ewha Womans University, will serve as a member of the UN Committee on Economic, Social and Cultural Rights for three more years beginning in 2019, according to the ministry. This marks her third straight term since she was chosen for the post in 2011.CESCR, consisting of 18 human rights experts, mostly monitors the implementation of the International Covenant on Economic, Social and Cultural Rights by its 165 state parties. South Korea joined the covenant in 1990.The ministry said her re-election to the post is attributable to global recognition of her devotion in the past six years to protect human rights and fight discrimination against women. (Yonhap)