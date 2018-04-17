Webtoon campus to be built in Daejeon to promote manhwa industry

Webtoons are South Korean webcomics, or manhwa, that are published online.
The budget worth 790 million won ($740,000) will be implemented on building a webtoon campus in Daejeon to foster the growth of webtoon artists and to provide favorable working conditions for them.
|(123RF)
Webtoon campus, located inside Daejeon Museum of Contemporary History in Daejeon, will create areas designated for artists to work and visitors to have hands-on experiences.
The campus also plans to conduct instructional programs for webtoons from beginner to professional levels.
A city official said, “Starting with the construction of a webtoon campus, Daejeon will establish cultural spaces in addition to aiding the creation of webtoons, and become the center of the webtoon industry.”
By Ahn Sang-yool (koolsangon@heraldcorp.com)