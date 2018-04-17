Webtoon campus to be built in Daejeon to promote manhwa industry

NATIONAL

(123RF)

Daejeon Information and Culture Industry Promotion Agency announced Tuesday that it has been selected by the Ministry of Culture, Sports and Tourism as the leading agency of local webtoon campus development.Webtoons are South Korean webcomics, or manhwa, that are published online.The budget worth 790 million won ($740,000) will be implemented on building a webtoon campus in Daejeon to foster the growth of webtoon artists and to provide favorable working conditions for them.Webtoon campus, located inside Daejeon Museum of Contemporary History in Daejeon, will create areas designated for artists to work and visitors to have hands-on experiences.The campus also plans to conduct instructional programs for webtoons from beginner to professional levels.A city official said, “Starting with the construction of a webtoon campus, Daejeon will establish cultural spaces in addition to aiding the creation of webtoons, and become the center of the webtoon industry.”By Ahn Sang-yool (koolsangon@heraldcorp.com)