Hospital arson suspect under arrest in Jinju

Fire authorities believe arson was the cause of the hospital fire. It is said the fire was extinguished after 15 minutes.
Firefighters helped evacuate 10 people, including eight patients and two caregivers, when the fire broke out.
|Yonhap
According to the Jinju fire department, one patient was transported to a nearby hospital after inhaling smoke.
The fire consumed the fifth floor patient rooms, causing about 500,000 won ($470) in damages, one fire official was quoted as saying.
It is said one nurse was the only person on duty when the fire broke out.
Police have launched an investigation into the exact cause of the fire, citing the possibility of arson. They believe a patient hospitalized on the fifth floor has caused the fire.
By Catherine Chung (cec82@heraldcorp.com)