Hyolyn to drop new single next week

By Cho Yun-myung
  • Published : Apr 17, 2018 - 11:33
  • Updated : Apr 17, 2018 - 11:33
Hyolyn of disbanded girl group Sistar will drop a new single in a week.

The singer’s agency Bridge said Tuesday that “Dally” will be released next Monday as part of Hyolyn’s solo project, “Set up Time.”

It will be the second single of the project, following “To Do List” which was released in February. 

According to Bridge, the new single will feature a unique performance by Hyolyn, dubbed “heels dance.”

Hyolyn established Bridge, her own one-person management agency after the breakup of Sistar in June 2017. She has focused on her career as a solo musician since.

