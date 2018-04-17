[Trending] #Aircraft Sound #Jet Fighter Sound

NATIONAL

(Yonhap)

Don’t be surprised; war isn’t breaking out here.People in Seoul were taken aback by sudden loud noises from aircraft on Tuesday morning, but it turned out to be sounds from training flights for an airshow.As of 10:40 a.m., keywords such as “Jet Fighter,” “Seoul Jet Fighter Sound” and “Aircraft Sound” shot to the most searched words on Naver’s trending bar, while “Jet Fighter Sound” and “Aircraft Sound” were trending on Twitter as well.Many people said they felt threatened by the sudden noises, mentioning the possible outbreak of war between South and North Koreas.“I thought something serious was happening when I heard the noise, but it was just a part of training flights. For a moment, I was indeed terrified,” a Twitter user wrote.“I was awakened by the loud noise this morning. Thank god it wasn’t (a sign of) war,” another Twitter user said.Besides the tweets, there were hundreds of other social media users who said they were worried about the sudden noises from the sky. Some of them shared videos of aircraft they had taken.Black Eagles, the Republic of Korea Air Force’s aerobatic team, were carrying out training flights for the airshow that will be held at the National Assembly in Yeouido, Seoul, on Saturday.By Park Ju-young (jupark@heraldcorp.com)