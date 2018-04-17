Camarata to perform Ramirez‘ ‘Missa Criolla,’ Faure’s ‘Requiem’

LIFE&STYLE

The Camarata Music Company will be presenting its annual spring concert, featuring Faure’s masterpiece “Requiem,” and Ariel Ramirez’ Latin-American “Misa Criolla.”



CMC is a nonprofit set up to provide opportunities for locals and expats in Korea to perform music.



Conducted by CMC director Ryan Goessl, the concert features the Camarata Chorale and Camarata Chamber Orchestra, with soloists tenor Seung Wook Ryu, bass-baritone SungHoon Kim, bass-baritone Scott Stout and soprano Elaine Snider.



Latin-American guitars, percussion and piano by Jordan Matthews will provide additional accompaniment for “Misa Criolla.” The Camarata Children’s Choir will also perform, conducted by Danielle Lyle.



Faure’s “Requiem,” written between 1887 and 1890, is famous as the first “Requiem” to not depict fear, anger and the intensity of death, but instead give a message of love, hope and anticipation for eternal rest, CMC said.



Argentinian composer Ramirez’ “Misa Criolla” is a five-part work that was written in Spanish, and incorporates the traditional sounds and rhythms of Latin America.



The concert will be held at 7:30 p.m. at Jeonnong Methodist Church in Dongdaemun-gu on April 28. Tickets are 25,000 won in advance and 35,000 won at the door. Visit www.camaratamusic.com or email tickets@camaratamusic.com for inquiries.



