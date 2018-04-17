BTS to drop 3rd studio album next month: agency

ENTERTAINMENT

K-pop sensation BTS will make a comeback next month by releasing its third full-length album, its agency said Tuesday.



"Love Yourself: Tear," the follow-up to the band's smash hit "Love Yourself: Her" from last year, will drop on May 18, according to Big Hit Entertainment.







(Big Hit Entertainment)

The group released a cinematic teaser video of the upcoming new album earlier this month. Big Hit hinted that the new record will explore themes relating to the pains and sorrows of separation.BTS enjoyed massive success last year, with its previous EP, "Love Yourself: Her," selling over 1.49 million copies since its release in September. The K-pop sensation was included on Forbes magazine's "30 Under 30 Asia" list in the entertainment and sports category for 2018. (Yonhap)