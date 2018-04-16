Diagnosed with panic disorder, Jung Chan-woo takes break

ENTERTAINMENT

Jung Chan-woo (Cultwo Entertainment)



Comedian and broadcaster Jung Chan-woo has taken an indefinite hiatus from all activities due to a mental disorder.Jung broke the news himself Sunday during SBS Power FM radio show “2 O’clock Escape Cultwo Show,” which he has hosted alongside fellow comedian Kim Tae-gyun since 2006.“I am not well now that I can’t bring joy to you. I think I should take a break first. I will halt all broadcast activities for the time being and concentrate on getting treatment. I will be back after recovering from my illness,” said Jung at the end of the show.Jung’s Cultwo Entertainment agency said he has long suffered from diabetes and tinnitus, and was recently diagnosed with a panic disorder.The agency added that Jung’s co-host Kim will continue the show by himself during Jung’s absence.Jung will also step down from other programs, including KBS’ “Hello Counselor.”After debuting as a comedian in 1994, Jung shot to fame with “2 O’clock Escape Cultwo Show,” which became one of the most highly rated radio programs in Korea. Jung has also expanded his career into acting, featuring in TV dramas such as “On Air” in 2008 and “A Girl Who Sees Smell” in 2015.