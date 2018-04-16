Polish cultural festival to brighten Cheonggye Plaza

NATIONAL

Participants pose at the annual Polish Day festival at Cheonggye Plaza in Seoul on April 30 last year (Polish Embassy)

The Polish Embassy will organize the annual Polish Day festival at Cheonggye Plaza in Seoul on May 6, from 10 a.m. through 5 p.m., introducing the Central European country’s culture, products and language.Various goods made in or representing Poland will be showcased, including cosmetics, potteries, aronia and sweets. Polish food stalls will be open as well, alongside a lucky draw event offering round-trip tickets to Warsaw, sponsored by the Lot Polish Airlines.There will be a section that allows visitors to test their knowledge of Poland. Live piano performances of traditional and classical Polish music, including those of Chopin, will be available throughout the day. Poland’s traditional folk dance will be presented by students from the Polish Department at Hankuk University of Foreign Studies in Seoul.By Joel Lee (joel@heraldcorp.com)