Trump’s strike on Syria may distract US from NK summit preparations

NATIONAL

(Yonhap)

With the United States and its allies conducting air strikes on Syria for its alleged use of chemical weapons on civilians, speculation has emerged over how the surprise attack would impact the outcome of the historic summit between North Korea and the US.Some suggest that the attack on Syria would grant more leverage to US President Donald Trump by sending a strong message to Pyongyang, while others predict that Kim Jong-un would use it as an excuse to justify its possession of a nuclear arsenal.The exact outcome is difficult to predict but one thing is certain: The more the US focuses on its military involvement in Syria, the less attention the Trump administration is likely to give to the summit with North Korea’s leader Kim Jong-un.“I’m afraid that the preparations for US-North Korea summit can be distracted by Washington’s involvement in Syria,” said Hong Min, director of the North Korean studies division at the Korea Institute for National Unification.“Historically, US involvement in the Middle East has been a protracted, expensive one… Combined with the shortage of the North Korean experts inside the Trump administration, the Syria attack would deflect attention away from negotiations with North Korea.”While the Trump administration has kicked off preparations for the summit through secret talks with their North Korean counterparts, concerns persist over whether the process is well underway following a series of departures of North Korea experts from the Trump administration.There is also a risk that the diplomatic preparations may be hijacked by political debates over the US attack on Syria’s chemical sites, with some lawmakers criticizing Trump for failing to obtain congressional approval for the military option.However, such political challenges could eventually encourage Trump to seek a dramatic diplomatic breakthrough with North Korea, prompting him to strike a broader deal with the North’s leader Kim over his nuclear and missile programs, Hong said.“Given that the Trump administration has only a few accomplishments at home and abroad, it might be more pressured to create a tangible outcome through the summit… and even strike a broader deal with Kim Jong-un,” Hong said.When it comes to the Syria airstrike’s impact on future nuclear talks, experts said both Pyongyang and Washington are able to exploit the US use of military option as a narrative to build their case for the upcoming negotiations.From the US perspective, the strike can be a stern warning to North Korea – which has maintained close military ties with Syria -- that unless Kim Jong-un gives up nuclear arsenal he would end up with military strikes as Syrian President Bashar al-Assad did.North Korea, for its part, may present its own counter argument to justify its possession of nuclear weapons -- an ultimate means to ensure the survival of the regime and avoid Kim Jong-un following the footstep of Libyan leader Muammar Gaddafi.In either case, the implication of the US attack against Syria on US-North Korea nuclear talks will be limited as the attack is likely to be considered as a separate event for the two countries’ nuclear negotiators, analysts noted.“The US definitely showed its teeth through the attack … It does help the US build more pressure on North Korea by demonstrating their precision strike capability like a bloody nose operation,” Shin Bum-cheol, a senior fellow at the Asan Institute for Policy Studies, said.“But it was not like the US sending massive ground forces to Syria.. Just as the US attack on Syria would do little to change the prospect of the Syrian conflict, it would bring little changes to the basic thinking of North Korea and the US.”By Yeo Jun-suk (jasonyeo@heraldcorp.com)