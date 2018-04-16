Police arrest homeless man for breaking into nursing home

NATIONAL

Police have apprehended an armed homeless man in his 60s for breaking into a nursing home in western Seoul, officials said Monday. No one was injured.



The Mapo Police Station said it has put a 62-year-old man surnamed Shin under custody after arresting him on the site. He faces possible charges of imprisonment and others, they said.



He barged into the nursing home at around 10:25 a.m., on the seventh floor of a building in western Seoul with a weapon in his hand. He locked the entry and reportedly called for a meeting with the prime minister, urging for measures for the homeless.





A homeless man is brought to the Mapo Police Station on Monday for breaking into a nursing home. (Yonhap)

Two female staff were inside the office, but they were unharmed as they managed to stay away from the suspect in a separate room.Police sent special forces and a crisis response team to the scene to talk with the suspect. He was arrested after about two hours.Police plan to investigate his exact motive for the crime. Shin apparently has lived alone and has a history of homelessness. (Yonhap)