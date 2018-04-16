SK unveils AI solution for reviewing resumes

BUSINESS

SK Holdings Co. on Monday showcased a new human resources solution that utilizes artificial intelligence technology, allowing clients to simplify the process of reviewing resumes.



The company said the program, "Aibril HR," will be utilized by the local recruitment service provider Scout.



Under the cooperation, the two companies will carry out research to develop optimized solutions for clients.





(123rf)

SK said the solution will help employers save time in reviewing applicants' documents, and also bring transparency to the procedure.The company said it applied the Aibril HR in the recruitment process of its chip-making affiliate, SK hynix Inc., in January, which cut the time needed to review an applicant by three seconds. The gap between grades given by the AI solution and actual staff was within 15 percent."It is human that will judge an applicant's character and potential," an official from SK said. "But Aibril HR will also help (recruiters) make more objective and efficient decisions." (Yonhap)