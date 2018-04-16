Go to Mobile Version

NATIONAL

LATEST NEWS

Man arrested for robbery at convenience store

By Ahn Sang-yool
  • Published : Apr 16, 2018 - 13:05
  • Updated : Apr 16, 2018 - 13:05
Pyeongtaek Police Station in Gyeonggi Province is investigating a suspect on charges of robbery at a convenience store on Monday morning.

The suspect is accused of entering a convenience store located in Pyeongtaek, Gyeonggi Province, and repeatedly striking the clerk’s head around 5 a.m.

(Yonhap)

Having failed to open the safe in the convenience store, the suspect ran away to his house but was arrested 20 minutes later by police.

The clerk was heavily injured and sent to a hospital.

The suspect said, “I did it because of financial problems,” according to police.

Police will seek an arrest warrant as soon as the investigation is complete.

By Ahn Sang-yool (koolsangon@heraldcorp.com)

The Korea Herald by Herald Corporation

Copyright Herald Corporation. All Rights Reserved.

Address : Huam-ro 4-gil 10, Yongsan-gu,Seoul, Korea
Online newspaper registration No : Seoul 아03711
Date of registration : 2015.04.28
Publisher. Editor : Kwon Chung-won
Juvenile Protection Manager : Shin Chang Hoon
Tel : 02.727.0114