Man arrested for robbery at convenience store

NATIONAL

(Yonhap)

Pyeongtaek Police Station in Gyeonggi Province is investigating a suspect on charges of robbery at a convenience store on Monday morning.The suspect is accused of entering a convenience store located in Pyeongtaek, Gyeonggi Province, and repeatedly striking the clerk’s head around 5 a.m.Having failed to open the safe in the convenience store, the suspect ran away to his house but was arrested 20 minutes later by police.The clerk was heavily injured and sent to a hospital.The suspect said, “I did it because of financial problems,” according to police.Police will seek an arrest warrant as soon as the investigation is complete.By Ahn Sang-yool (koolsangon@heraldcorp.com)