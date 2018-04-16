Daejeon to equip schools with air purifiers

The education office will use 10 billion won ($9.3 million) of the budget to install air purifiers and also attach an air filtration layer to its existing air conditioners.
The education office of Daejeon aims to enable students’ safe physical education even when the fine dust density in the region reaches hazardous levels.
Students at an elementary school in Yeongju, North Gyeongsang Province, wear masks during class as a nearby factory leaked harmful gas on April 13, 2018. (Yonhap)
|(Yonhap)
Five more schools will be sponsored with an indoor gym this year, which will bring the number of schools with indoor sports facilities in Daejeon to 280 out of 304. By 2020, all schools in Daejeon will have an indoor gym.
At six schools in Daejeon, where first class carcinogen radon was detected, the education office will additionally install radon reduction system, as well as re-do the crack finishings and carry out regular ventilation.
By Lim Jeong-yeo (kaylalim@heraldcorp.com)