Samsung 5th-most admired firm in Canada

BUSINESS

Samsung Electronics Co. was named the fifth-most admired firm in Canada, an industry tracker said Monday, recovering its reputation tainted by the suspended production of the Galaxy Note 7 in 2015.



According to the report announced by Canadian researcher Leger, Samsung Electronics earned a reputation score of 75 to rank at fifth place in the 2018 Ranking of Canada's Most Admired Companies.



U.S. IT giant Google topped the list, followed by Canada's Shoppers Drug Mart and Canadian Tire. Japan's Sony Corp. ranked at fourth place.



The South Korean tech giant, which ranked at seventh in 2015 and 2016, slipped to 24th place in 2017 after suffering from the safety scandal involving batteries used on the Note 7 phablet released a year earlier.





(Yonhap)

"Last year, Canadians punished Heinz for closing its Canadian production, Samsung for its exploding phone and Air Miles for its management of the 'points crisis,' just to name a few. A year later, only Samsung has made it back to where they once were," Leger's Executive Vice President Christian Bourque said through the report.Samsung Electronics also placed at the 10th spot in the survey conducted among millennial respondents, or those born between 1980 and the early 2000s.Samsung's smaller South Korean rival LG also moved a notch up from the previous year to stand at 30th place. The research was conducted on 241 companies from 28 industrial segments, Ledger said. (Yonhap)