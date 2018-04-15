Pro baseball surpasses 1 mln in attendance

SPORTS

The nation‘s top baseball league surpassed 1 million in attendance on Sunday, while enjoying a slight annual increase in the total number of fans.



The Korea Baseball Organization (KBO) said its 10 clubs have drawn 1,049,803 fans through 92 games as of Sunday, with an average of 11,411 fans per game. The total number represents a 4 percent increase after the same number of games in 2017.



The KBO said 10 out of the first 92 games this year have sold out, compared to just three after 92 games last year.





(Yonhap)

Of the 10 clubs, the SK Wyverns have enjoyed the biggest surge in attendance. After 12 home games in Incheon, some 40 kilometers west of Seoul, the Wyverns have drawn a league-high 161,240 fans, up from 88,879 in 2017. The annual increase of 81 percent is tops in the KBO.The Wyverns are in second place in the standings at 12-6.The KT Wiz have enjoyed a 50-percent increase in their home attendance, improving from just under 50,000 last year to a little over 74,000 this year after five games at KT Wiz Park in Suwon, 45 kilometers south of Seoul.After finishing in last place in each of the past three seasons, the Wiz are currently tied for fourth at 10-9. They’re leading the KBO with a .293 batting average, 34 home runs and 120 runs scored. (Yonhap)