Koreas hold talks on telephone hotline between leaders

NATIONAL

Working-level officials from the two Koreas discussed establishing a telephone hotline between the two countries' leaders on Saturday ahead of their historic summit set for later this month, according to Seoul's presidential office.



The talks were held on the North Korean side of the truce village at the border, Cheong Wa Dae said Sunday.





Once the line is open, South Korean President Moon Jae-in and North Korean leader Kim Jong-un plan to have a phone conversation before the April 27 summit.The meeting followed the first working-level talks on April 7 to prepare for what will be the third summit between the two Koreas.The two sides are scheduled to hold another meeting on security, protocol and media issues on April 18. Separately, a high-level meeting is expected to open this week to set the summit agenda. (Yonhap)