'Peace, a new start' chosen as slogan for upcoming inter-Korean summit

South Korea has chosen "Peace, a new start" as a slogan for the upcoming inter-Korean summit, which will be held in late April, the presidential office said Sunday.



The slogan signifies the journey that the two Koreas will have to take to achieve global peace by holding their first summit in 11 years, and that the summit will also serve as a guide for summit talks between North Korea and the United States, Cheong Wa Dae spokesman Kim Eui-kyeom told reporters.





South and North Korean leaders are preparing to hold their talks on the southern side of the truce village of Panmunjom on April 27. This will mark the third of its kind since their leaders met in 2000 and 2007.South Korean President Moon Jae-in and North Korean leader Kim Jong-un are expected to discuss ways to denuclearize the Korean Peninsula, establish lasting peace and improve inter-Korean relations.The meeting will be followed by a U.S.-North Korea summit likely to be held either in May or June. (Yonhap)