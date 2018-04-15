Hyundai Electric acquires full stake in US transformer plant

BUSINESS

Hyundai Electric & Energy Systems Co. said Sunday it has acquired a transformer plant in the U.S.



owned by its sister company, Hyundai Heavy Industries Co., seeking to tap deeper into the North American market and brace for potential trade barriers.



Hyundai Electric said it has purchased a full stake in the plant in Alabama for 30.9 billion won ($28.9 million). The factory, which currently employs 300 workers, was established by Hyundai Heavy Industries in 2010.



The plant has annual production capacity of 14,000MVA, which translates into 80 transformers.







(Hyundai Electric & Energy Systems Co.)

Hyundai Electric said it plans to inject an additional 35 billion won to adopt smarter production procedures for the newly acquired plant with a goal to post sales of $200 million by 2021, double the 2017 amount.An official from Hyundai Electric said not only will the factory help the company to expand its presence in the U.S., it will also help the company effectively prepare for the on-going protectionism trade policies by Washington.The acquisition of the U.S. plant adds to Hyundai Electric's global network in Bulgaria and China. (Yonhap)