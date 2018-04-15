S. Korea's defense minister leaves for UAE to discuss defense industry cooperation

NATIONAL

South Korean Defense Minister Song Young-moo left for the United Arab Emirates on Sunday for a four-day visit to discuss ways to strengthen military cooperation.



Song is expected to focus on follow-up measures to an agreement reached between President Moon Jae-in and UAE Crown Prince Mohammed bin Zayed Al-Nahyan in Abu Dhabi in late March.





File photo of Defense Minister Song Young-moo (Yonhap)

Song plans to discuss cooperation on arms development with his UAE counterpart, Mohammed Ahmed Al Bowardi. He is also expected to make a courtesy call to the crown prince"The two sides will push to enhance cooperation with an aim of forging a 'comprehensive cooperative system for defense industry and technology' encompassing technology cooperation, personnel exchanges and education and training, as discussed in the summit talks," Seoul's defense ministry said.The minister is accompanied by Jeon Jei-guk, minister of the Defense Acquisition Program Administration, and Nam Sae-kyu, president of the Agency for Defense Development. (Yonhap)