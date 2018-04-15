S. Korea finishes 2nd in women's hockey worlds

SPORTS

South Korea has finished in second place at the women's world hockey championship in Italy, after a rout in its final round robin game.



The 17th-ranked South Korea pounded on world No. 22 Poland 9-2 at the International Ice Hockey Federation (IIHF) Women's World Championship Division I Group B tournament in Asiago, Italy, on Saturday (local time), with defender Marissa Brandt scoring four goals to lead the charge.



After earning 11 points on three regulation wins and one overtime win, South Korea still finished one point shy of the title at the third-highest level of the IIHF women's championships. Host Italy finished at the top with 12 points, thanks to a 1-0 victory over China in its finale on Saturday.