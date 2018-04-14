Defense ministries of S. Korea, US deny increase in USFK troops

NATIONAL

Camp Humphreys (Yonhap)

The number of United States Forces Korea troops has remained unchanged at about 28,500, South Korea's defense ministry said Saturday, denying media reports of possible troop increases.Some recent news reports said that the number of USFK troops has increased to 32,000.Those reports came after US President Donald Trump gave a public speech March 29 suggesting about 32,000 American troops were protecting South Korea from North Korea.Asked to comment on the reports, the ministry said the USFK has maintained a troop level of 28,500 and this has been periodically confirmed through joint statements of bilateral security consultative meetings.It added, however, that the actual troop figures are subject to temporary changes, due to rotational deployment, war games and other reasons.A spokesperson for the US Department of Defense, who was asked by Voice of America to comment on the matter, said the official number of USFK troops is still at 28,500, while putting the number of American service members stationed in Japan at 50,000.The size of USFK troops can fluctuate depending on drills and other circumstances, the spokesperson was quoted by VOA as saying. (Yonhap)