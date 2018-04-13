Busan district to offer ad-based support for waste paper collectors

Go to Mobile Version

By Ahn Sang-yool
  • Published : Apr 13, 2018 - 18:18
  • Updated : Apr 13, 2018 - 18:18
The Haeundae District Office in Busan plans to support waste paper collectors by paying them for attaching side panel adverts on their handcarts after their incomes were hit by a dramatic fall in the price of waste paper.

The collectors will be paid 50,000 won ($46) a month by advertisers for displaying advertisements on their handcarts.

The district office decided to provide financial support for the collectors, who are suffering from sharp decline in income.

Concerns were fueled in that collectors were only earning 900 won per 30 kg of waste paper.

The district government seeks to attract advertisers from companies, organizations and restaurants to run the new advertising plan.

