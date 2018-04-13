AMCHAM to visit Washington to meet Trump Administration

|(Yonhap)
Through these visits, the delegation will reaffirm Korea’s status as a strong and reliable ally to the US as well as a close economic partner, said the chamber of commerce.
The delegation, including Chairman James Kim and Chairman of the Board of Governors Jeffrey Jones, has secured more than 50 senior-level meetings, including with the White House and Office of the US Trade Representative, to highlight the mutual benefits of maintaining a strong commercial relationship between the two nations.
They will also deliver on-the-ground information on the US business environment to Korea and provide practical solutions to address ongoing issues. The delegation will reaffirm AMCHAM’s role as a bridge-builder between the US and Korean governments.
