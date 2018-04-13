AMCHAM to visit Washington to meet Trump Administration

BUSINESS

(Yonhap)

Leaders from the American Chamber of Commerce in Korea are slated to visit Washington from Sunday to meet with key figures of the Trump Administration, according to AMCHAM on Friday.Through these visits, the delegation will reaffirm Korea’s status as a strong and reliable ally to the US as well as a close economic partner, said the chamber of commerce.The delegation, including Chairman James Kim and Chairman of the Board of Governors Jeffrey Jones, has secured more than 50 senior-level meetings, including with the White House and Office of the US Trade Representative, to highlight the mutual benefits of maintaining a strong commercial relationship between the two nations.They will also deliver on-the-ground information on the US business environment to Korea and provide practical solutions to address ongoing issues. The delegation will reaffirm AMCHAM’s role as a bridge-builder between the US and Korean governments.(shinjh@heraldcorp.com)