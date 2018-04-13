Actress Go Hyun-jung makes first appearance after stepping down from drama

The actress left her lead role in “Return,” apparently due to conflicts with staff members. She had not made a public appearances since. She did not attend the preview of “Winter Guest Scarier Than a Tiger,” in which she plays the female lead role.
|Go Hyun-jung (Yonhap)
During a fan meeting held in Seoul on Thursday to promote the film “Winter Guest Scarier Than a Tiger,” Go commented on the controversy for the first time since she dropped out from the TV series.
“After going through a series of events, I thought that I should reflect on my actions,” Go said. “There have been misunderstandings. Things that didn‘t actually happen were shared as if they had really taken place. People around me asked why I was not saying anything.”
By Shim Woo-hyun (ws@heraldcorp.com)