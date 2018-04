NATIONAL

Busanjin Police Station in Busan said Friday that it booked a hotel clerk without detention for stealing cash from a customer’s vehicle that he had parked.The suspect valet-parked the client’s automobile at a hotel in Busan and took 130,000 won ($120) from the business card holder inside the center console, according to police.After the theft was reported, police analyzed CCTV footage and traced the suspect to arrest him.By Ahn Sang-yool (koolsangon@heraldcorp.com)