Fire causes estimated W170m in damages at Ansan food warehouse

Firefighters extinguish the warehouse fire in Ansan, Gyeonggi Province on Friday, April 13. Yonhap



Although there were no casualties, the fire had reportedly burned through all the food and equipment. The Fire Department reportedly estimated 170 million won ($158,950) in property damage.







They believe the initial point of fire to be the second floor of the warehouse. They plan to investigate the exact cause of the fire.



A fire broke out at a frozen food warehouse in Ansan, Gyeonggi Province, at 2:40 a.m. Friday.It took three hours and thirty minutes to extinguish the fast-moving fire, the Ansan Fire Department said.When the fire started, forty workers were reportedly unloading frozen food onto loading deck of the warehouse. There were no casualties with everyone quickly evacuating the perimeter, according to the firefighters on scene.