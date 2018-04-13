[Newsmaker] Moon says FSS chief will be fired if his trips found to be illegal

NATIONAL

President Moon Jae-in said Friday he will sack the new head of the financial watchdog if his controversial overseas trips are found to have been illegal or substantially below ethical standards.



Kim Ki-sik, the new head of the Financial Supervisory Service, has been urged to step down for overseas trips he took while serving as a lawmaker that were sponsored by financial institutions subject to oversight by a parliamentary committee, of which he was a member.







FSS chief Kim Ki-sik (Yonhap)

"I will have Kim step down should any of his activities during his service as a lawmaker be objectively determined to be illegal. I will have him step down even if those activities were not illegal should he be considered lower than other lawmakers in terms of his moral standards at the time of his overseas trips," the president said in a statement released by his office Cheong Wa Dae.The statement came one day after Cheong Wa Dae asked the National Election Commission to determine whether Kim's overseas trips were illegal. (Yonhap)