[Travel Bits] Festivals, sights around Korea

LIFE&STYLE

Herb Island Lighting & Illumination FestivalHerb Island in Pocheon, Gyeonggi Province, will be hosting the annual Lighting & Illumination Festival until Oct. 31.With its 300-meter wish tunnel, a lavender field lit up in various colors and more, Herb Island aims to get visitors in the holiday spirit.Inspired by European Christmas markets, the festival offers various events, including Christmas-themed soap-, tree- and candle-making, a Christmas cookie market and roasted turkey.Admission to the Herb Island Lighting & Illumination Festival ranges from 4,000 won to 6,000 won. For more information, visit www.herbisland.co.kr.Let’s Run Park Nighttime Cherry BlossomLet’s Run Park Seoul Nighttime Cherry Blossom Festival takes place along a 1km-long pathway blooming with cherry blossoms from April 7-15. Events and programs are available all day but are most spectacular at night when the blossoms are lit up.The event is open to visitors of all ages, free of charge.Call the travel hotlines at 1330 for more information in Korean, English, Japanese or Chinese. The homepage park.kra.co.kr is operated in Korean only.Sinan Tulip FestivalSinan Tulip Festival is held from April 11-22 at Tulip Park and along the shore of Daegwang Beach in Sinan-gun, the tulip capital of Korea. Every year, the festival showcases up to 3 million tulips and presents various events across the town.The event is open to visitors of all ages. Admissions cost 5,000 won for adults, 4,000 won for seniors & teenagers and 3,000 won for children.Call the travel hotlines at 1330 for more information in Korean, English, Japanese or Chinese. The homepage tour.shinan.go.kr is operated in Korean only.Samcheok Maengbang Canola Flower FestivalThe Maengbang Flower Festival boasts a view of canola flowers, cherry blossoms and the blue sea of the East Coast.The festival also offers a diverse set of events and programs including a local produce market, fresh strawberry picking, and exhibition on canola flowers and bees. The Samcheok Tourist Center will also be at the festival to help any tourists to the area visit the variety of tourist attractions nearby.The event is being held until April 30.Visit tour.samcheok.go.kr for more information in Korean, English, Japanese or Chinese.Tulip FestivalEverland hosts the Tulip Festival to mark spring from March to April each year.Over 1.2 million tulips in 100 different varieties including Apeldoorn, Synaeda Blue and Pink Diamond are on display. Photo zones include the 26-meter Flower Magic Tower. As night falls, the LED Musical Rose Garden features light-emitting diode roses lit in various colors.Refer to the official website (www.everland.com) for more information in Korean, English, Japanese or Chinese.