Traffic island at Seocho Station to turn into ‘children square’

NATIONAL

(Yonhap)

Seocho Distict Office said Wednesday that it will convert the traffic island, a designated area for protection of pedestrians, near Seocho Metro Station in southern Seoul into a square for children.The coming renovated location, dubbed the “Seoripul Children’s Square,” is designed to provide elementary school students with cultural and educational opportunities.The Seoripul Children’s Square is comprised of three sets of 30 containers put together to make two stories. The outer walls are painted in yellow, orange and green along with a few other colors.Seoul City’s first-ever picture book library will be located inside the square, where everyone is welcome regardless of the age.On the first floor, people can visit the “picture book archive” full of fairy tales, art books and illustrated books, and the “audio playground” where audiobooks are streamed. Upstairs, children can read books with their parents and participate in cultural activities.The library is open from 9 a.m. to 9 p.m. every weekday and from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. during the weekend. It is closed every Monday and on public holidays.At the “toy library” inside the square, people can also borrow toys for an annual fee of 10,000 won.By Ahn Sang-yool (koolsangon@heraldcorp.com)