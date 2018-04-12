Man booked for causing fatal DUI crash

NATIONAL

(Yonhap)





They found 70 meters of skid marks and believe the driver was speeding when he suddenly braked, going over the center line.



The deceased victim was reportedly the father of two children aged 7 years old and 6 months old.



Police plan to ask the National Forensic Service to run an analysis of the electronic recording device from the suspect’s vehicle.



A food delivery man in his 20s was killed Wednesday night when his motorcycle was struck by a car in a suspected drunk driving crash in Daejeon, South Chungcheong Province, police said.Police officers responded to an emergency call about a crash at an intersection in Dunsang-dong, Daejeon, around 11:30 p.m. Wednesday.According to police, the car was driving by the intersection when the 34-year-old driver passed over the center line and struck the motorcyclist.The suspect fled the scene, but was caught by police 3 kilometers away. He was arrested on the alleged charge of hit-and-run, police said.The 24-year-old victim, who suffered severe injuries due to the collision, was transported to the nearest hospital, but died during treatment.Police said the suspect was found to have a blood alcohol content of 0.141 percent, which is subject to license cancellation, at the time of booking.