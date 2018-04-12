Go to Mobile Version

K-pop star Hyoyeon takes first steps as ‘DJ Hyo’

By Yoon Min-sik
  • Published : Apr 12, 2018 - 17:14
  • Updated : Apr 12, 2018 - 17:14
She is most noted in the K-pop scene for her astonishing dance moves, but Hyoyeon of Girls’ Generation is showing a new side of herself to fans: DJing.

“Sober,” the debut single released under Hyoyeon’s new alias DJ Hyo, will be available at 6 p.m. Wednesday through local online music streaming websites. 

A teaser image for “Sober” (S.M. Entertainment)


According to her agency S.M. Entertainment, the song is of the tropical future house genre, with Hyoyeon providing both the vocals and DJing.

Hyoyeon appeared in the SBS show “Mash Up” that featured K-pop stars exploring the electronic dance music genre.

The singer debuted in 2007 as a member of 11-piece girl group Girls’ Generation, and since then has boasted her talent as both a member of the K-pop act and a soloist.

(minsikyoon@heraldcorp.com)

