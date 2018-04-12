Diageo Korea opens local entries for World Class bartending competition

|Hong Doo-eui, Korea’s 2017 representative for Diageo’s World Class bartending competition, poses after his win in the local competition last year. (Diageo Korea)
Diageo’s World Class bartending competition, which marks its 10th competition this year, is dubbed the “world cup of bartending.” Some 10,000 bartenders from 60 countries participate each year. Bartenders are assessed based on their knowledge, skills, creativity and service as a bartender.
This year’s world competition is to take place in Berlin, Germany, in October.
In 2010, South Korea’s Um Do-hwan won second place in the competition. In 2009, bartender Lim Jae-jin just missed the podium at fourth.
Applications for domestic competition to single out a bartender to represent Korea will be open until Wednesday, Diageo Korea said. Anyone with at least one year of bartending experience can apply. The top 10 finalists will be decided based on the judges’ evaluation in cocktail making, as well as a public vote via social media.
By Kim Da-sol (ddd@heraldcorp.com)