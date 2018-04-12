Go to Mobile Version

BUSINESS

LATEST NEWS

Diageo Korea opens local entries for World Class bartending competition

By Kim Da-sol
  • Published : Apr 12, 2018 - 15:42
  • Updated : Apr 12, 2018 - 15:42
Diageo Korea said Thursday it is opening to entries for the domestic portion of the World Class bartending competition, which Diageo has hosted since 2009. 

Hong Doo-eui, Korea’s 2017 representative for Diageo’s World Class bartending competition, poses after his win in the local competition last year. (Diageo Korea)

Diageo’s World Class bartending competition, which marks its 10th competition this year, is dubbed the “world cup of bartending.” Some 10,000 bartenders from 60 countries participate each year. Bartenders are assessed based on their knowledge, skills, creativity and service as a bartender. 

This year’s world competition is to take place in Berlin, Germany, in October. 

In 2010, South Korea’s Um Do-hwan won second place in the competition. In 2009, bartender Lim Jae-jin just missed the podium at fourth. 

Applications for domestic competition to single out a bartender to represent Korea will be open until Wednesday, Diageo Korea said. Anyone with at least one year of bartending experience can apply. The top 10 finalists will be decided based on the judges’ evaluation in cocktail making, as well as a public vote via social media. 

By Kim Da-sol (ddd@heraldcorp.com)

LEADERS CLUB

The Korea Herald by Herald Corporation

Copyright Herald Corporation. All Rights Reserved.

Address : Huam-ro 4-gil 10, Yongsan-gu,Seoul, Korea
Online newspaper registration No : Seoul 아03711
Date of registration : 2015.04.28
Publisher. Editor : Kwon Chung-won
Juvenile Protection Manager : Shin Chang Hoon
Tel : 02.727.0114