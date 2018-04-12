McDonald’s Sinchon outlet bids adieu

The restaurant was a landmark in the district, selling burgers for 20 years in the vicinity of Yonsei University.
When news hit social media in mid-March that the outlet was going to be shuttered due to rising rent, online reactions ranged from disbelief to shock. The McDonald’s sign was taken down from the Sinchon Station branch at around 1:30 a.m. Thursday.
|The McDonald’s sign is removed from the branch near Sinchon Station Exit No. 3 around 1:30 a.m. Thursday. (Lim Jeong-yeo/The Korea Herald)
The fast-food chain still has other branches nearby, such as the one near Yonsei University’s front gate and another near the adjacent Hongik University. A Burger King restaurant remains near Sinchon Station Exit No. 3.
|The McDonald’s restaurant near Sinchon Station Exit No. 3 had been in business for 20 years after opening in 1998. (Lim Jeong-yeo/The Korea Herald)
|The McDonald’s restaurant near Sinchon Station Exit No. 3 halts business after its final day on April 11, 2018. (Lim Jeong-yeo/The Korea Herald)
By Lim Jeong-yeo (kaylalim@heraldcorp.com)