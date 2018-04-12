Artists use familiar materials to express themselves

LIFE&STYLE

In their search for their means of expression, artists sometimes turn to materials to which they are culturally familiar or emotionally attached to.



For sculptor Chung Hyun, that material is debris from abandoned traditional Korean buildings.





Artist Chun Kwang-young‘s “Aggregation” /PKM



At his solo exhibition at Kumho Museum of Art in Seoul, Chung, who is well known for his exhibition “The Standing Man” -- a group of 47 monumental sculptures made up of sleepers -- in the garden of the Palais Royal in Paris two years ago, shows his most recent works that recycle used wood.



”Untitled“ on display on the first floor uses a some 7-meter long girder from a 300-year-old traditional lecture hall. ”Girders of (Korea‘s traditional architecture) have always been materials that I have admired, the strength that they behold,“ said sculptor Chung.





An installation view of “Untitled” by sculptor Chung Hyun on the first floor of Kumho Museum of Art /Kumho Museum of Art