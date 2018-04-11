Go to Mobile Version

[Graphic News] Moroccans top list of recipients of EU citizenship

By Nam Kyung-don
  • Published : Apr 11, 2018 - 18:31
  • Updated : Apr 11, 2018 - 18:31


Moroccans ranked as the top nationals who have obtained the nationality of a European country, followed by Albanians and Indians, according to Eurostat data.
A total of 820 people from North Korea acquired citizenship of member countries of the European Union in the 2007-2016 period, with nearly 90 percent of them living in Germany and Britain, the EU‘s statistics office showed in a report.
Most are believed to have defected to and settled in Europe after escaping from North Korea, given that the acquisition of European citizenship is made through naturalization, marriage or asylum.


